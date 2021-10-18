Atlanta police bust street racers doing donuts in parking lot, video shows

Street racers in Atlanta were recorded performing donuts in a parking lot over the weekend just as police rushed onto the scene to bust the drivers.

Atlanta police released helicopter video Sunday showing what police identified as a white and gold Chevrolet Camaro spinning around the East Point Shopping Center parking lot. Multiple other vehicles can be seen parked in the lot with their headlights on and directed at the car performing the stunt.

When officers with the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department arrive on the scene to bust the drivers, many of the vehicles attempt to scatter, the video shows. The Camaro can be seen dodging several police cruisers driving on the sidewalk of the strip mall.

The vehicle speeds out of the parking lot but drives onto a grass embankment across the street and slows down, according to the video. Officers used the opportunity to surround the Camaro.

"BTW-NASCAR vehicles, and REAL sports cars don't come w/4 doors or child safety locks," the department tweeted. "Please take your family car home or we will impound it and arrest you. Your choice."

Police on the radio can be heard saying a Toyota Camry was also stopped. It wasn’t immediately clear how many drivers, if any, were arrested or whether any cars were impounded.

