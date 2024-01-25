Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta

Atlanta police officer shoots man who stabbed him and 2 others outside train station

The suspect attacked the officer, who fired on him twice

Associated Press
Published
close
Homeless flood Atlanta airport by the hundreds Video

Homeless flood Atlanta airport by the hundreds

Fox News' Madison Scarpino has the latest on how this season's freezing winter temperatures are causing a surge in the homeless population inside airports across the nation on 'Fox Report with Jon Scott.'

A transit officer shot a man outside a downtown Atlanta train station on Wednesday after he stabbed two people and then attacked the officer, stabbing him in the hand, authorities said.

ATLANTA OFFICIALS CONSIDERING BANNING RIGHT TURNS ON RED

The suspect, who was not identified, and the first two stabbing victims were in stable condition, Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesperson Stephany Fisher said in an email. The officer received stitches to the hand.

FOX Digital Georgia crime graphic

A man in an Atlanta train station stabbed two people before attacking a police officer, who shot him. Everyone involved is in stable condition.

Fisher said the officer saw the suspect wielding a knife and stabbing the two people in a bus shelter area outside the Five Points transit station around 11 a.m. Officials said the suspect then charged the officer, who fired his weapon twice and stopped the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Five Points station in the heart of downtown Atlanta is a transfer hub linking several commuter rail lines and additional shuttle bus connections.