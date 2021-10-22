Atlanta police officer crashed into gate to get to motorist in ravine

An Atlanta police officer crashed a police vehicle through a gate Thursday to get to a driver whose car fell 40 feet into a ravine, authorities said.

Officer Jimmy Cenescar was responding to an accident call on Marietta Road around 1 a.m. when he came upon a witness screaming about a driver in trouble down an embankment, the Atlanta Police Department said.

"Officer Cenescar found a gravel driveway leading to the area where the car had landed, but the drive was blocked by a locked gate," an APD statement said.

Cenescar asked a supervisor for permission to use his patrol vehicle to break through the gate.

"While the gate caused extensive damage to the patrol vehicle, it was the fastest way Officer Cenescar knew to access the vehicle and assist anyone who was injured," police said.

Once he got to the driver, the officer began rendering first aid.

Images of the accident show the driver being placed on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital. He was listed in stable condition.