Atlanta officer shoots, kills man who approached with a gun, police say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has opened an inquiry into a shooting incident involving an Alanta police officer on Monday.

According to police, a 911 call was received at approximately 7:25 p.m for a "domestic disturbance" involving a man identified as Dearian Bell, 28, and his wife outside of an apartment complex near 510 Cassanova Street SE in Atlanta.

Body camera footage of the incident obtained by Fox News shows three officers who confronted Bell in a vehicle outsides of the apartment.

The footage then shows Bell retrieving a firearm from the vehicle and proceeding to walk around the area for approximately 12 minutes, ignoring verbal commands to put the gun down.

He then proceeds to advance towards the officers before one of the officers fires their gun, striking Bell.

Officers rendered aid to Bell at the scene before transporting him to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

"The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation," the agency added. "Once complete, the investigation will be provided to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review."

