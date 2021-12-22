Atlanta firefighters release video showing dramatic rescue of man trapped in air vent

Atlanta’s fire department has posted a dramatic video showing the rescue of a man who fell around 15 to 20 feet down an air shaft.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at Coca-Cola's company headquarters, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

"After a thorough assessment, it was determined extrication must happen vertically with assistance from nearly 40 firefighters," the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department posted on Facebook.

Video footage released by the department showed a firefighter rappelling down an air shaft before the victim was lifted out in a stretcher.

The man reportedly suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.