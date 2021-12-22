Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta firefighters release video showing dramatic rescue of man trapped in air vent

Victim reported to have fallen up to 20 feet

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Atlanta’s fire department has posted a dramatic video showing the rescue of a man who fell around 15 to 20 feet down an air shaft. 

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at Coca-Cola's company headquarters, according to Fox5 Atlanta

An Atlanta firefighter descended an air shaft Tuesday to rescue a trapped man.

"After a thorough assessment, it was determined extrication must happen vertically with assistance from nearly 40 firefighters," the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department posted on Facebook. 

Video footage released by the department showed a firefighter rappelling down an air shaft before the victim was lifted out in a stretcher. 

The man reportedly suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

