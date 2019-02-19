ATF joins hunt for suspects who stole 79 guns in brazen Arkansas hardware store burglary

Authorities in Arkansas released surveillance video Monday they say shows three suspects inside an Ace Hardware shop swiping 79 guns—mostly pistols—within two minutes after breaking into the store.

The incident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Friday and the burglary did not trigger an alarm, The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported. The suspects, apparently emboldened, returned to the store in Prairie Grove about two hours later to steal a few more weapons, but set off the alarm during the reentry.

They were in the store the second time and joined by a fourth person for four seconds. The suspects were not identified. A total of 79 guns were taken, including pistols, revolvers and rifles. They reportedly broke a glass case inside the store to remove the weapons.

The report said that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to their arrests. The report said that the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering another $5,000 reward.