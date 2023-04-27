ATF investigates two explosions near New Hampshire town: reports

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated two explosions Thursday morning that went off near a New Hampshire town, local police said.

Details relating to both incidents were scarce, with the first explosion happened Wednesday night near Weare, New Hampshire. That blast closed off a town road, with local police saying no injuries or property damage were reported, according to WMUR.

Police also said a small fire was extinguished.

The Thursday explosion occurred at 6:50 a.m., according to WMUR. A man told the outlet he noticed smoke rising from a ditch while on his way to work.

The man said what he believed to be a pipe bomb exploded, blowing out his van's windows.

He suffered several cuts but is expected to be OK, WMUR reported.

ATF Boston tweeted that they were on scene just after 10 a.m. local time.

Details of whether the Thursday morning explosion was, in fact, a pipe bomb have yet to be released. Sources told WHDH the incidents are not terrorist-related. Both remain under investigation.

Investigators are said to be comparing the devices from both incidents to confirm any relation and determine if they went off intentionally or accidentally.