At least 12 deaths and several injuries at Virginia Beach municipal complex, police say; shooter also dead: reports

A disgruntled city employee shot and killed 12 people and injured several more Friday when he opened fire inside a Virginia Beach municipal building before he was killed by police, Police Chief Jim A. Cervera said on Friday.

DeWayne Craddock, 40, was a longtime public utility worker who made multiple firearm purchases in recent weeks, officials told the Wall Street Journal. Police did not describe a possible motive for the attack.

The suspected shooter died in a gunfight with police officers. A police officer was also wounded, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Cervera said.

"I can tell you that it was a long gun battle between those four officers and that suspect," Cervera said.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbors and colleagues."

Five people were taken to Virginia Beach General, and one was being flown to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Authorities said via social media they believed there was just one shooter involved at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, which houses over 400 workers. The White House said President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring the situation.

GUNMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING EX ADMITS HE LIED ABOUT AIMING AT BEAR, AUTHORITIES SAY

As the dramatic event was unfolding, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam urged his constituents to stay away from the area and abide law enforcement warnings in a tweet on Friday.

That they should be taken in this manner is the worst kind of tragedy,” the governor said during a Friday night news conference.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. when the suspect entered Building 2 of the center on Friday afternoon. It houses departments such as planning, public works and public utilities, and employees were seen exiting the building in tears, with some in need of medical assistance, according to reports by Fox News affiliate WAVY News 10.

Officers found victims on all three of the building's floors Cervera said. They found .45 Caliber handgun with large empty magazines and a sliencer.

"It's a huge scene," Cervera told reporters at a news conference. "Please understand the intensity of this."

A rifle and pistol found by police at the scene are believed to have been used in the shooting, CNN reported. The weapons were believed to have been purchased legally.

Christina Pullen, a spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk, said the bureau was responding to assist Virginia Beach police, The Associated Press reported.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, City Council Member Barbara Henley had just pulled up to the City Hall building just after 4 p.m. to pick up the agenda when she heard sirens and saw police cars.

"I thought it was an accident," Henley said, according to the paper.

Megan Banton, an administrative assistant in the public utilities office where the gunman worked, said she called 911 and barricaded the door.

“We tried to do everything we could to keep everybody safe,” she said. “We were all just terrified. It felt like it wasn’t real, like we were in a dream. You are just terrified because all you can hear is the gunshots.”

Public Works spokesman Drew Lankford told the paper he left the building to get a haircut. He received a call from his daughter, who also works in the building, that there was a shooter and that security instructed everyone to get underneath their desks.

"This day will not define Virginia Beach," Councilman Aaron R. Rouse said during the news conference. "We will come together. We will show the strength of our city."

Democratic Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said he was devasted by news of the shooting.

"I’m devastated to learn of the tragic shooting tonight in Virginia Beach. My heart is with everyone who lost a loved one, and I’m praying for a swift recovery for all those who have been injured," tweeted.

Sen. Mark Warner, also a Democrat, wrote: "Praying for all involved as we learn more."

Several Democratic presidential candidates also tweeted their condolences over Friday's events.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities will hold another briefing at 9:30 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.