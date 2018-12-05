Expand / Collapse search
At least 1 wounded in shooting at Baltimore food supply warehouse

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A shooting occurred at a Restaurant Depot in Maryland.

A shooting occurred at a Restaurant Depot in Maryland. (WBFF)

At least one person was wounded in a suspected robbery attempt at a Baltimore food supply warehouse early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred at around 5 a.m. inside a Restaurant Depot, Baltimore City police said. Restaurant Depot sells wholesale food and supplies to restaurant and business owners.

Police believe the shooting occurred during an attempted robbery at the warehouse, according to WBAL-TV. Police were searching for two suspects, but they weren’t immediately identified.

The victim was reportedly shot in the face and was expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

