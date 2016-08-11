Arrest made in New York City killing of man with cop's gun

New York City police say they've arrested a man accused of grabbing and repeatedly firing an officer's gun, killing another man.

A second officer wounded the alleged shooter.

Police said late Wednesday they've arrested 30-year-old Efrain Guzman of the Bronx on charges that include murder and attempted murder of a police officer.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on Guzman's behalf.

Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen (nih-KOO'-nihn) said police were escorting a man out of a Bronx deli early Tuesday when he ripped the gun out of an officer's holster and fired it numerous times. One of the shots fatally struck another man who'd been in a dispute with him.