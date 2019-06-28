Police: Missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck is dead; man charged with murder

Salt Lake City police have charged a man with murder in the killing of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, officials announced Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ayoola Ajayi, was taken into custody Friday morning and also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said.

"I will not be saying the killer’s name again," Brown told reporters.

Lueck, 23, was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

Her uncle, reading a statement on behalf of her family Friday, said they would like to "express their gratitude" to all the law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation. He also said her family is "grateful" of those who supported it.

