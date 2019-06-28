Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Police: Missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck is dead; man charged with murder

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Salt Lake City police have charged a man with murder in the killing of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck, officials announced Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ayoola Ajayi, was taken into custody Friday morning and also faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, desecration of a human body and obstruction of justice, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said.

"I will not be saying the killer’s name again," Brown told reporters.

Salt Lake City police take a man into custody in connection with missing University of Utah student MacKenzie Lueck in Salt Lake City on Friday. (AP/The Deseret News)

Lueck, 23, was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver.

Her uncle, reading a statement on behalf of her family Friday, said they would like to "express their gratitude" to all the law enforcement agencies that assisted in the investigation. He also said her family is "grateful" of those who supported it.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates...