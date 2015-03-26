Army vet accused of falsely claiming war wounds

A military veteran in Southern California is accused of falsely claiming he was wounded in Vietnam in order to get nearly $60,000 in benefits.

The U.S. attorney's office says Army Command Sgt. Maj. William Roy was indicted Tuesday on charges of stealing government property, making false statements and submitting false documents to the government. Roy is an active-duty soldier.

A call Thursday seeking comment from the 57-year-old Winchester man wasn't immediately returned.

Authorities say he falsely claimed to have won two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star in Vietnam when he actually was stationed in Germany. He's also accused of requesting a Purple Heart in 2008 after falsely claiming injuries in Afghanistan.

He faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.