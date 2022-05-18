Army identifies two soldiers killed in Alaska car crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Army has identified two soldiers killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Anchorage, Alaska.

Spc. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita, 22, and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr., 23, were killed Friday in an automobile accident that injured two others, the Army said.

Both men were members of the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment.

Drivers of a Dodge Challenger and a Mitsubishi Galant lost control of their vehicles Friday on the highway into Anchorage. The Challenger crashed into a tree, injuring the two occupants, according to police.

The Galant collided with a Toyota pickup truck, sending both vehicles over the highway median and into oncoming traffic, where the Galant hit a second vehicle, a Chevrolet.

The occupants of the Galant, the two soldiers, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

This is only the most recent tragedy to strike U.S. troops in the nation's northernmost state.

A soldier killed by a bear on a remote part of Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this week was identified by the U.S. Army on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, 30, died at a base hospital in Anchorage on Tuesday of injuries sustained during the mauling, which was consistent with a "defensive attack by a female bear protecting her cubs," the Alaska Department of Fish and Game said.

Another soldier suffered minor injuries in the attack.

