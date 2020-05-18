Army general tasked to help lead race for coronavirus vaccine has history of success with logistics

The Army general tasked to help lead efforts to create and distribute a coronavirus vaccine by next year oversees one of the world's largest logistics and supply-chain operations.

Gen. Gustave Perna will co-lead President Trump's public-private partnership -- dubbed "Operation Warp Speed" -- with Moncef Slaoui, the ex-head of GlaxoSmithKline vaccines division, the White House announced late last week.

Slaoui is set to oversee vaccine development while Perna will serve as the chief operating officer in the endeavor likened by Trump to the Manhattan Project.

Perna has been leading the Army's Material Command at the Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala., comprising over 190,000 service members, civilians and contractors. The installation has served as the Army's primary logistics command, outfitting units with much-needed supplies and equipment.

Perna and Slaoui have been charged with finding a vaccine and producing and distributing 300 million doses across the United States quickly.

“It is going to be a Herculean task, but the combination of the two main partners — between Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense — their combined strengths, partnered with the other teammates, will ensure our success," Perna said during Trump's announcement of the initiative last week at the White House Rose Garden.

“One of the great advantages that we have as a military is our ability to do logistical and sustainment operations afar,” Perna added. "We’re just going to apply those capabilities to this mission.”

Perna originally was commissioned as an infantry officer before moving into logistics. He previously commanded the Defense Supply Center in Philadelphia where he was responsible for procuring over $14.5 billion worth of food, medicines, medical supplies and equipment for soldiers, according to his biography.

The Pentagon has taken on a large role in the U.S. response to the pandemic. It's also been subjected to criticism following infections within its military branches, the Army Times reported.