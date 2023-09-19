Armed security guard at Philadelphia gas station shoots at suspect who threw rock at him, police say

An armed security guard hired to protect a Philadelphia gas station shot at a person who threw a rock at him Monday.

The guard was working at a KARCO gas station at the intersection of Broad and Clearfield streets at around 4:35 p.m. when he was escorting someone away from the property for harassing and panhandling customers, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The suspect threw a rock at the guard, who then fired his weapon, police said. No one was hit or injured.

"We're not sure if it was a warning shot, we don't know that at this time until we interview both parties," police Chief Inspector Small told Fox Philadelphia.

The suspected rock-thrower was taken into police custody. Authorities have not said if the guard will be charged for firing his weapon.

Andre Boyer, chief of the private security company, told the news outlet that it was the second consecutive day that the man who was fired at had caused trouble at the gas station.

"The guy threatened him and threatened other people here, and he took self-defensive action," Boyer said.

He said it was the first time that any of his guards opened fire since they began providing security at nine gas stations since December 2022.

Authorities have not disclosed whether any charges have been filed against the suspect or guard.

"It's going to be a very thorough investigation since deadly force was used, even though no one was shot, no one was even struck by gunfire, no one was even hit by a rock," Small said.