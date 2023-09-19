Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Armed security guard at Philadelphia gas station shoots at suspect who threw rock at him, police say

The guard was escorting the suspect off the property for allegedly harassing customers, police said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An armed security guard hired to protect a Philadelphia gas station shot at a person who threw a rock at him Monday. 

The guard was working at a KARCO gas station at the intersection of Broad and Clearfield streets at around 4:35 p.m. when he was escorting someone away from the property for harassing and panhandling customers, the Philadelphia Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

The suspect threw a rock at the guard, who then fired his weapon, police said. No one was hit or injured. 

CRISIS IN KENSINGTON: RESIDENT SAYS NEIGHBORHOOD ‘GIVEN TO THE WOLVES,’ BEGS PEOPLE TO STOP FEEDING ADDICTS

Philadelphia gas station shooting

The KARCO gas station where an armed security guard shot at a suspect who allegedly threw a rock at him while escorting them off the property.  (WTXF)

"We're not sure if it was a warning shot, we don't know that at this time until we interview both parties," police Chief Inspector Small told Fox Philadelphia

The suspected rock-thrower was taken into police custody. Authorities have not said if the guard will be charged for firing his weapon. 

Andre Boyer, chief of the private security company, told the news outlet that it was the second consecutive day that the man who was fired at had caused trouble at the gas station.

Philadelphia armed guard shoots at gas station

The rock allegedly thrown by a suspect, who was shot at in response by an armed security guard at a Philadelphia gas station, police said.  (WTXF)

"The guy threatened him and threatened other people here, and he took self-defensive action," Boyer said. 

He said it was the first time that any of his guards opened fire since they began providing security at nine gas stations since December 2022. 

Armed guard shoots at suspect

A bullet casing at a Philadelphia gas station.  (WTXF)

Authorities have not disclosed whether any charges have been filed against the suspect or guard.

"It's going to be a very thorough investigation since deadly force was used, even though no one was shot, no one was even struck by gunfire, no one was even hit by a rock," Small said.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.