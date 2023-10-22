Armed homeowner sends would-be home invaders running for their lives: video

Three armed and masked suspects who tried to kick open the door of a home in Washington state scurried away when the homeowner fended off the apparent home invasion attempt with gunfire, video shows.

"Seattle police," one of the masked individuals is heard yelling before landing a kick on the home’s door, according to the video.

The Auburn Police Department said that at about 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home over reports of a non-injury shooting. Auburn is located nearly 30 miles south of Seattle and 15 miles northeast of Tacoma.

"When officers arrived at the scene, a resident at the address reported an attempted burglary at their home involving three suspects," the police department said in a press release.

The whole scene was caught on camera thanks to the home’s security camera, which showed the three suspects repeatedly kicking and ramming the door.

The suspects each take turns trying to knock the door open while holding their own guns, the video shows. One of the suspects appears to successfully kick the door in as gunfire is heard and glass from a storm door on the porch sprays outward.

The suspects high-tail it off of the porch, with one suspect falling before quickly getting back on his feet and fleeing, according to the video.

"Security footage from the home showed three masked men carrying guns announcing themselves as ‘Seattle Police’ before trying to kick in the door. The homeowner was armed and quickly started firing shots at the intruders through the door. After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects fled," the police department continued in the press release.

No arrests have been made. Police are calling on the public to come forward with any tips on the case or if they can identify the suspects.