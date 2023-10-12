Armed dad finds naked drunk intruder throwing toys around daughter's room: police

North Dakota homeowners were awakened by loud banging noises in the dead of night and found a naked and highly-intoxicated man trashing their daughter’s bedroom, according to police records.

Bismarck Police Department responded to the home on West Bowen Avenue just before 3 a.m. Friday and found the male homeowner holding the birthday-suit clad intruder at gunpoint, KX News reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

The homeowners told police that they were awoken to loud sounds coming from downstairs. The male homeowner discovered the suspect, grabbed his firearm and instructed his wife to call 911, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

WASHINGTON MAN SHOT DEAD BY ARMED FATHER AT DOG PARK AFTER TRYING TO 'ENDANGER' CHILD'S LIFE: POLICE

The couple told police that they found the suspect, identified as Alvin Ducheneaux, trashing their daughter’s unoccupied bedroom and throwing toys and clothes around the room. Ducheneaux reportedly told the homeowner he was there to pick up clothing for himself, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

FOILED: FIVE TIMES ARMED CITIZENS FOUGHT BACK AGAINST ATTACKERS IN 2022

The man reportedly entered the home through an unlocked back door after the family went to bed. The couple said Ducheneaux destroyed a shoe rack in their entryway closet and estimated he caused roughly $200 in damages in their daughter’s bedroom.

DAD FATALLY SHOOTS INTRUDER ACCOSTING YOUNG DAUGHTER IN BACKYARD ON FATHER'S DAY: POLICE

The couple said the man may have mistaken their home for a neighbor’s house. Police said the man was highly intoxicated, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

Ducheneaux was charged with Burglary, Night (Class B Felony), Criminal Mischief, Willful Damage (Class B Misdemeanor) and Disorderly Conduct, Offensive Condition (Class B Misdemeanor). He was being held in the local jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His next court date is scheduled for November. He could face up to 10 years in prison on the felony charge.