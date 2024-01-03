Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas

Arkansas sheriff's deputy killed in fatal shooting, police say

AR police did not identify the deputy or the suspect in the shooting

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Tuesday and a suspect is in custody, said Arkansas State Police, who provided little additional details on the shooting.

State police on Tuesday night said it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred at 4:30 p.m. 

A news conference was expected later on the shooting, police said Tuesday night.

CONTROVERSY SURROUNDS FATAL POLICE SHOOTING OF ARKANSAS MAN AMIDST FAMILY CLAIMS OF FLEEING

Police did not identify the deputy or the suspect, or say where in the north Arkansas county the shooting occurred.

Arkansas crime graphic, FOX News Digital

Arkansas State Police said Tuesday night it was investigating the shooting of the Stone County deputy that occurred earlier that afternoon. (Fox News)

A Stone County deputy died in a shooting in 2019 in Leslie, about 77 miles north of Little Rock, when responding to a domestic welfare check.

ARKANSAS POLICE SUSPECT MAN SHOT WOMAN BEFORE KILLING HIMSELF, AUTHORITIES SAY

The suspect in the shooting was also fatally shot.