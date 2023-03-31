Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

One dead, dozens injured in theatre roof collapse in Illinois

The roof at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois, collapsed Friday night during a tornado

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
Apollo Theatre roof collapses Video

Apollo Theatre roof collapses

The roof of the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, collapses (via WBBM)

The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, reportedly suffered a marquee and a partial roof collapse Friday night during a tornado.  

The collapse  left at least one person dead, dozens of others injured and debris scattered on nearby cars and street after the incident.

More than 20 ambulances were called to the scene, according to Fox 32.

People were seen removing the debris off the floor in search of anyone trapped underneath. Emergency responders took people out of the building on stretchers and loaded them into ambulances.

ARKANSAS ‘CATASTROPHIC’ TORNADO MOVES THROUGH LITTLE ROCK AREA; TENNESSEE, IOWA, ILLINOIS IMPACTED BY TWISTERS

The roof of a theatre in Illinois collapsed Friday night during a concert, as severe weather continues to impact the area.

The roof of a theatre in Illinois collapsed Friday night during a concert, as severe weather continues to impact the area. (WBBM)

MIDWEST, SOUTH BRACE FOR MASSIVE STORMS, POSSIBLE MISSISSIPPI-STYLE TORNADO REPEAT

Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse.

"I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can," he wrote on Twitter. "As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities."

The collapse was reported amid severe storms with 90 mph winds.

The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, reportedly suffered a marquee collapse and a partial roof collapse.

The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, reportedly suffered a marquee collapse and a partial roof collapse. (WBBM)

The concert began at 7 p.m. local time Friday night. The bands scheduled to play were Revocation, Morbid Angel, and Skeletal Remains. A band was reportedly playing on stage when the collapse occurred. The incident happened about 30 minutes into the concert.

Morbid Angel said in a statement that the concert was canceled "due to a Tornado that hit the Venue."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse. (WBBM)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We ask anyone who is still traveling to the venue to please seek shelter and stay safe," the band posted on social media. "We are currently sheltering in place, and want to extend our support and hope that everyone at the show tonight is safe. Right now our focus is on making sure everyone in the venue tonight is ok and gets home."