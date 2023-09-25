Arizona woman fired shots at 2 juveniles in Walmart parking lot drive-by, police say

An Arizona woman has been arrested in connection with shooting at two juveniles outside Walmart, police said Monday.

The Goodyear Police Department said Shydonica Black, 46, faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drive-by shooting, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and endangerment.

Goodyear officers responded just before 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 7 to reports of a shooting at a Walmart parking lot on North Estrella Parkway, the Goodyear Police Department said.

Authorities said Black got into an altercation with two juveniles and then fired shots at them from her vehicle.

"[Black] threatened to ‘blow their head off’, prior to all parties getting back into their vehicles," read court documents obtained by Fox Phoenix. "As both victims drove away from the suspect, their vehicle was shot at by the female suspect's vehicle, striking the victim's vehicle numerous times, to include shattering the back windshield of the vehicle."

No injuries were reported. Black is being held on a $25,000 bond.

She admitted to the shooting when questioned by police, the news report said.

"It should be noted during the interview, Black was honest and very apologetic for this incident," court documents read. "She stated she wanted to apologize to both victims and knew her actions were wrong."