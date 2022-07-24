Expand / Collapse search
Sex Crimes
Published

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

Yuma authorities say they discovered the woman's alleged sex crimes while investigating an assault

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. 

Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said. 

A mugshot of Makaila Yablonski. 

A mugshot of Makaila Yablonski.  (Yuma County Sheriff's Office)

Yablonski was arrested just before 2 p.m. on Monday and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on the charges. 

The investigation began as an assault, which led authorities to discover a sexual offense, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators identified two male 17-year-olds as victims in the investigation. 

RHODE ISLAND BASKETBALL COACH CRIMINAL CHARGED FOR NAKED ‘FAT TEST’ PERFORMED ON MALE STUDENTS

The sheriff’s office said the alleged incident happened in the 3500 block of East County 17 1/2 Street in Yuma, Arizona. 

Yablonski made her initial court appearance on Thursday where a judge reduced her bond amount from $50,000 to $25,000, KYMA reported. 

"I'm sure she understands the gravity of the situation and will comply with the conditions of the release," Judge Juan M. Guerrero said. 

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Friday. 

Yuma is located at the southwestern tip of Arizona, near the border with Mexico

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  