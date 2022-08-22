Arizona trooper slams into suspected impaired wrong-way driver on freeway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper purposely ran into the car he was driving the wrong way on a freeway.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the Loop 101 in Tempe, officials said. The red Cadillac, driven by Isaias Luis Llanos, 22, was reported to be traveling eastbound down the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Broadway Road.

A state trooper located the red Cadillac traveling southbound on northbound Loop 101 between Guadalupe and Baseline Roads.

"The trooper intercepted and made the courageous decision to collide with the vehicle, successfully bringing it to a stop," a news release said.

Both the driver and the trooper were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Llanos was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Jail for DUI, aggravated DUI-wrong way driving, DUI drugs, aggravated assault and endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing.