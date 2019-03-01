Second student stood guard inside school while Arizona teacher and 13-year-old had sex, police report says

A former Arizona teacher, who last year allegedly molested a 13-year-old student, had once let another boy stay in the classroom and be a lookout while they had sex, a report said.

Brittany Zamora, a now 28-year-old former sixth-grade teacher, allegedly performed sex acts on the student multiple times in her car her and her classroom at the Las Brisas Academy in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear.

PARENTS OF TEEN WHO ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX ROMP IN CLASS WITH TEACHER, 27, SAY SHE SHOULD SPEND 'LIFE IN PRISON'

While staying after school to prepare for a talent show, the alleged victim and his friend were alone with Zamora in her classroom when the teacher and her student began kissing. They then asked the friend to stand guard while they had sex, the Arizona Republic reported Wednesday, citing newly released police interviews.

"They were just doing it," the friend reportedly told police. "It was very uncomfortable."

The boy refused to stand watch a second time when Zamora and his friend asked him the next day, according to the report. The alleged victim confided in the boy that he and Zamora had sex again.

"It's, like, weird how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and do stuff," the friend said. "It's just crazy. She's not a good person."

"It's, like, weird how a 27-year-old can, like, love a 13-year-old and do stuff. It's just crazy. She's not a good person." — Friend of alleged child-molestation victim

The friend told police that Zamora never attempted to assault him, but she did ask him if he was circumcised and showed him photos on her phone when he didn’t understand what she meant.

On another occasion, Zamora and the 13-year-old student fondled each other in the classroom while other students were watching a video and oblivious, according to the report. Other times the ex-teacher “touched his stuff” at her desk as she pretended to look for something in drawer while the other students worked on a project just feet away, the alleged victim told police.

Police said Zamora sent the boy photos of herself naked and wearing lingerie, while the boy admitted to sending her naked pictures of himself. Goodyear police released screenshots of text messages sent between Zamora and the teen.

"Hey bby [sic]," he wrote to Zamora. "Thinking about your sexy self." He then asked when they could have sex again.

"I want you too baby so bad!" Zamora wrote back. "Whenever we can you know I'm down."

PARENTS SEEK $2.5M FROM SCHOOL DISTRICT AFTER TEACHER IS ACCUSED OF MOLESTING THEIR SON

But the student’s parents had become suspicious of the boy’s behavior and had begun monitoring their son’s communications using Sentry Parental Control, a cellphone monitoring application. When the boy’s parents confronted him about the inappropriate messages, he admitted he was having sex with his teacher, the Republic reported.

Zamora was arrested in March 2018 and has since pleaded not guilty to a host of charges, including multiple counts of felony sexual conduct with a minor and molesting a child.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The parents of the student are seeking $2.5 million in damages against Zamora, her husband, who has pledged to stay with his wife, and the school district, the paper reported, citing a civil lawsuit filed last month.

Zamora remains in the Maricopa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.