Arizona
Arizona second grader brings two guns and ammunition to school

A 7-year-old student in AZ brought weapons in his backpack to school

Associated Press
A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Wednesday.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said they were called Monday to Cochise Elementary School in Bowie on reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.

A 7-year-old student brought firearm and ammunition to Cochise Elementary School on Aug. 30, 2022, in Bowie, Arizona.

Deputies met with school officials and the student and said a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack and a second gun also was discovered.

Authorities contacted the student’s parents and gave the boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely that the boy’s parents will face charges in the incident, which remains under investigation.