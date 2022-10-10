Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Arizona rescue divers recover body of missing California swimmer who jumped from boat

Body of Michael Dean Phan located under 32 feet of water in Lake Havasu

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Rescue divers in Arizona recovered the body of a California man who went missing Saturday after he jumped into Lake Havasu and never resurfaced, authorities said Sunday.

Responding deputies immediately deployed divers into the water, but the searchers were unable to locate the victim, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials described conditions as difficult during the response, with winds gusting upwards of 40 mph and waves as tall as three feet. Divers also encountered near-zero visibility underwater, with large trees present on the lake bottom. 

Rescue crews used a helicopter to scan the water’s surface and shoreline but still did not find the victim.

ARIZONA HIKER MISSING FOR NEARLY A WEEK AFTER LEAVING CELLPHONE AT CAMPGROUND; SEARCH EFFORTS CONTINUE

Search teams used a helicopter to scan the water and shoreline on Saturday but did not locate the victim.

Search teams used a helicopter to scan the water and shoreline on Saturday but did not locate the victim. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Search efforts continued Sunday, with boat crews using side scan sonar technology.

Conditions on Lake Havasu were difficult, including low visibility underwater, gusting winds upwards of 40 mph and waves as high as three feet.

Conditions on Lake Havasu were difficult, including low visibility underwater, gusting winds upwards of 40 mph and waves as high as three feet. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Searchers located the victim’s body at 11:15 a.m. under approximately 32 feet of water, the sheriff’s office said. 

Rescue divers located the victim's body around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday in Lake Havasu.

Rescue divers located the victim's body around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday in Lake Havasu. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California. 

The body was given over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California. 

The sheriff's office identified the victim as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan, of Garden Grove, California.  (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake Havasu is located near Lake Havasu City on the border between Southern California and Arizona.