Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly will not be retired after deadlocked jury, prosecutors announce

George Alan Kelly, the Arizona rancher charged with murder in the shooting of a Mexican national on his border property, will not be retried, prosecutors with the Santa Cruz County Attorney's office said.

The state charged Kelly with second degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a migrant, Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, on his land in January 2023.

The decision not to retry Kelly comes a week after a mistrial was declared following a deadlocked jury.

Kelly’s defense confirmed to Fox News Digital that there was "one, lone holdout" juror who wanted to convict, while the remaining jurors sought an acquittal.

This is a breaking story. Check back for more details.