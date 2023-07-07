Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona police officers filmed running after 2 goats in wild chase: video

Police said the goats were 'safely taken into custody'

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Arizona police filmed chasing two goats in wild chase: video Video

Arizona police filmed chasing two goats in wild chase: video

Glendale Police Department officers in Arizona chased two goats running along a road on Saturday, eventually taking them into custody and returning them to their owners. (Source: Glendale Police Department)

Lighthearted bodycam footage shows Arizona police officers struggling to capture two goats running wild on Saturday.

Glendale Police Department received a call about two goats running loose near 80th and Glendale avenues July 1.

"Some of you may have heard of 'being on the lamb'...but this takes it to a WHOLE new level!" the Glendale Police Department joked in a Facebook post.

Bodycam video shows several officers running around in an attempt to catch the animals. Cheerful music was added for comedic effect.

MYSTERY AS DECAPITATED GOAT DISCOVERED NEAR NEW JERSEY RAILROAD TRACKS

Three officers standing with wrangled goat

Glendale Police Department said that the two goats were "safely taken into custody." (Glendale Police Department)

After the pursuits, officers eventually captured both goats in different locations. The first one was caught in a residential neighborhood.

"Hey, let's go!" an exhilarated officer said when he finally grabbed the goat by the horns. "That's how we do it, boys!"

The second goat was filmed running through a field, with an officer narrowly capturing him with a halter.

POLAR BEAR IS SNAPPED STANDING UPRIGHT IN CANADA'S BAFFIN ISLAND: 'GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS'

Goat running on bodycam

Glendale Police Department received a call about two goats running loose near 80th and Glendale avenues July 1. (Glendale Police Department)

The department added that one of the officers had wrangled animals on the job before, having recently "apprehended" a mule.

"When it comes to capturing who you are pursuing, these officers are the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time)," the department said.

Glendale police assured the public that the goats were returned safely to their owners.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glendale officer smiling with goat

One exhilarated officer cheered when he finally caught one of the goats. (Glendale Police Department)

"After a couple of near misses, the goats were safely taken into custody and returned to their grateful owners!" police proudly reported.