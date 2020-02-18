Arizona tribal police officer killed while responding to reports of ‘shots fired’ near casino, sheriff says

A tribal police officer in Arizona was shot and killed while responding to reports of “shots fired” near a casino early Monday, authorities said.

White Mountain Apache Police officer David Kellywood, 26, was shot near the Hon-Dah Resort Casino just before 1 a.m., the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

When Kellywood encountered the suspect, he “immediately engaged in a violent, physical altercation with the officer, during which, the officer was shot,” the statement from the department said. A second officer arrived shortly afterward and shot the suspect.

Kellywood and the suspect were rushed to a hospital, where both died from their injuries.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting. Details on the suspect have not been released.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all flags flying at state buildings to be flown at half-staff following Kellywood’s death, the Arizona Republic reported.

"This tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every day," Ducey said in a statement. "Our prayers are with Officer Kellywood’s family and the entire White Mountain Apache community."

White Mountain Apache Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood declared Monday a day of mourning and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff until the day after his funeral.

“We grieve with his loved ones, to support this community, to pray for all those who suffer loss and try to find some meaning, amidst our sorrow,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

Kellywood, a member of the White Mountain Apache tribe, was a detention officer with the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office before serving as an officer in his own community. He had been with the White Mountain Apache Police Department for nine months, FOX10 Phoenix reported.

He is survived by his wife and two sons, 5-year-old Gabriel and 3-year-old Davie Jr., according to the station.