Arizona police body cam shows boy, 14, fleeing before being shot by cop

Arizona police released body camera showing a 14-year-old boy — who was carrying a replica 1911 model airsoft gun — running away from the officer before he was shot and killed on Tuesday in an alley.

The boy, identified by his family as Antonio Arce, died Tuesday after being struck by a bullet fired by Officer Jean, police said. The officer was responding to a car break-in in an alley in Tempe when he spotted the teen in a gray pickup truck facing his squad car.

In the video released by police, Jaen arrives at the scene and parks the squad car in the alley, crouches behind a trash barrel and says, “Hey.”

The officer takes out his handgun as the teen gets out of the passenger side of the truck and starts running down the alley lined with wooden fence, chain link and concrete block. Police initially said the “suspect turned toward the officer” who then “perceived a threat and fired his service weapon” — but the video shows the teen fleeing the scene, KNXV reported.

"Let me see your hands," Jaen yells and fires two shots as the teen runs away. "Shot fired, shot fired," the officer yells as he chases the teen through the alley.

"He's got a handgun, he's got a handgun," Jaen shouts later. The video ends before the officer reaches Arce’s body.

The teen was struck in the rear should blade area. The second shot Jaen fired hit a wall, said Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir, who asked the public to withhold judgment until the investigation into the fatal shooting completed.

The body cam shows the teen was holding an item in his hand, but does not clearly identify it as the replica handgun. Two witnesses told police they saw the boy holding an item that appeared to be a gun.

Police later said they found a replica gun on the teen.

Arce was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Family and friends held a vigil for Arce on Saturday as they demand more information to be released of the shooting. Arce’s brother said the teen ran from the officer “because he was scared, FOX10 reported.

"I didn't know that it would hurt so much, my boy...in this location this is where my son, a child of 14-years-old who doesn't know the difference of what's good and what's bad because he hasn't lived long enough," Arce’s parents said at the vigil.

Tempe police are investigating the shooting. Jaen, who has been with Tempe police for 14 years, was placed on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.