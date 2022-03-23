Arizona men get prison time after cops find nearly 300 pounds of meth, other drugs worth over $1M

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Arizona men were sentenced to years in prison after police discovered hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs worth over $1 million inside their home, authorities said Tuesday.

Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, and Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, were arrested in September 2020 following a months-long police investigation that ended when authorities recovered 230 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds heroin inside their Tucson home, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said in a news release.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics was $1,311,000.

Police also discovered equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing methamphetamine at the home, the agency said.

Both men were convicted of being involved in a drug trafficking organization, according to prosecutors.

Bernal-Robles pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale and manufacture of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), both class two felony offenses. He was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 16.

Rojas-Armenta pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine) and possession of a narcotic drug (cocaine) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold. He was sentenced to three years in prison on March 16.

The DEA investigated the case along with the Tempe Police Department, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force HIDTA Clandestine Lab Team.