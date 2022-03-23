Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Arizona men get prison time after cops find nearly 300 pounds of meth, other drugs worth over $1M

Police recovered 230 pounds of meth, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds heroin

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Two Arizona men were sentenced to years in prison after police discovered hundreds of pounds of illicit drugs worth over $1 million inside their home, authorities said Tuesday.

Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, and Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, were arrested in September 2020 following a months-long police investigation that ended when authorities recovered 230 pounds of methamphetamine, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds heroin inside their Tucson home, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said in a news release.

FENTANYL FOUND IN VENTILATION SYSTEM OF OHIO JUVENILE DETENTION FACILITY; 7 VICTIMS RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics was $1,311,000.

Cipriano Arturo Rojas-Armenta, 44, pictured left, and Diego Bernal-Robles, 29, pictured right, were convicted for being involved in a drug trafficking organization, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Police also discovered equipment and chemicals used in manufacturing methamphetamine at the home, the agency said.

Police executed a search warrant on the home of Bernal-Robles and Rojas-Armenta, recovering 230 pounds of meth, some of which is pictured above. Investigators also seized 25 pounds of cocaine and 25 pounds heroin.

Both men were convicted of being involved in a drug trafficking organization, according to prosecutors.

Bernal-Robles pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine) for sale and manufacture of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), both class two felony offenses. He was sentenced to five years in prison on Dec. 16.

Liquid methamphetamine was among the narcotics seized from the Tucson home in September 2020, authorities said.

Rojas-Armenta pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale (methamphetamine) and possession of a narcotic drug (cocaine) for sale in an amount over the statutory threshold. He was sentenced to three years in prison on March 16. 

The DEA investigated the case along with the Tempe Police Department, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force HIDTA Clandestine Lab Team.

