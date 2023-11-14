Expand / Collapse search
Arizona

Arizona man critically injured after electric box explodes in Home Depot store

Phoenix firefighters said the employee was working in the electrical room at Home Depot when the explosion occurred

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Electrical box explodes at Home Depot, man severely burned Video

Electrical box explodes at Home Depot, man severely burned

A man in Phoenix, Arizona is in critical condition after an electrical box at a Home Depot store exploded. (FOX 10 Phoenix)

An Arizona man is fighting for his life after he was critically injured after an electrical box exploded at a Home Depot, authorities said.

Phoenix firefighters responded to the popular home improvement chain on Tuesday at 10 a.m. 

Footage from FOX 10 showed first responders arriving at the store and begin assessing the situation. 

Firefighters said the man was an employee and was working in an electrical room at the back of the store when the explosion occurred. 

Home Depot

A man is in critical condition after an electrical box explosion on Nov. 14 at a Home Depot in Phoenix, authorities said. (Fox 10 Phoenix)

Crews said that the unidentified victim had "significant burns to his face and hands" following the unexpected explosion

Authorities said the victim was transported to the hospital where he is in critical condition. 

The store closed as firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading throughout the busy store. Eventually, the fire was contained and the store reopened.

Emergency responders at the Home Depot store

Phoenix firefighters said the explosion happened Tuesday around 10:07 a.m. at the store near 36th Street and Thomas Road. (Fox 10 Phoenix)

Firefighters worked to stop the fire from spreading throughout the store.

Authorities said no one else was injured during the incident and that the cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

