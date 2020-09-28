Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Arizona shoplifting suspect arrested after hitting 2 police officers with car, authorities say

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An Arizona man suspected of shoplifting was arrested after striking two police officers with a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday, authorities said.

Peoria police responded around 7 p.m. to a shoplifting call at a Walmart and confronted the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Gabriel Brandin, outside the store, police said in a news release.

“As the officers attempted to detain the suspect, he resisted and was able to enter his vehicle, start the vehicle, and reversed as the vehicle doors were open, striking two officers,” the release said. “The front passenger-side door struck the officer so hard that the door could no longer close.”

The two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Brandin was arrested after hitting two police officers with a car while trying to escape arrest for suspected shoplifting, police said.

Brandin was arrested after hitting two police officers with a car while trying to escape arrest for suspected shoplifting, police said. (Peoria Police Department)

Brandin fled in the vehicle. Another officer located the suspect and tried to pull the vehicle over. Brandin refused to pull over and sped away from the officer, police said. The officer did not chase after the vehicle.

An air unit was deployed and followed Brandin near Glendale Avenue, where officers in the area arrested him without incident when he exited the car, police said.

Brandin was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, unlawful flight, endangerment, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence.

