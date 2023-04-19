Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Arizona man arrested for baptizing himself naked in church fountain

Arizona suspect Jeremiah Sykes allegedly refused to leave One Life Church in Mesa

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Arizona boasts super boom of flowers in gorgeous video Video

Arizona boasts super boom of flowers in gorgeous video

A super bloom of flowers occurred in Arizona along the North Bush Highway. Wisconsin photographer Cheryl Koval took the rare video. Check out this video!

An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly baptizing himself in a church fountain in the nude last week.

Jeremiah Sykes, 20, was reportedly found naked in the fountain of One Life Church in Mesa near Gilbert Road on Saturday. According to court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix, he was told to leave but obstinately stayed and grabbed a blanket.

Sykes was taken to a holding facility by police and charged with criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Mesa Police Department told Fox News Digital that Sykes refused to take a mug shot. 

3 BODIES FOUND AT ARIZONA HOME; POLICE INVESTIGATING AS TRIPLE HOMICIDE

Exterior of One Life Church sign

Arizona suspect Jeremiah Sykes, 20, was found reportedly naked in the fountain of One Life Church in Mesa on April 15.  (Google Maps)

While at the holding facility, Sykes allegedly assaulted two detention officers. After punching one officer in the head, the suspect reportedly punched another who tried to intervene.

"The detention officer was transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention due to a laceration cut near his eyebrow," the court documents said. 

"The initial arresting officer suffered a small laceration to his bottom lip," the documents added.

7-FOOT ALLIGATOR FOUND IN CALIFORNIA RIVER DIES AFTER RESCUE

Exterior of One Life Church building

Jeremiah Sykes was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault, in addition to indecent exposure and criminal trespass. (Google Maps)

Sykes was additionally charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault. He allegedly has a history of violent behavior.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP