Arizona man arrested for baptizing himself naked in church fountain

An Arizona man was arrested for allegedly baptizing himself in a church fountain in the nude last week.

Jeremiah Sykes, 20, was reportedly found naked in the fountain of One Life Church in Mesa near Gilbert Road on Saturday. According to court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix, he was told to leave but obstinately stayed and grabbed a blanket.

Sykes was taken to a holding facility by police and charged with criminal trespass and indecent exposure.

Mesa Police Department told Fox News Digital that Sykes refused to take a mug shot.

While at the holding facility, Sykes allegedly assaulted two detention officers. After punching one officer in the head, the suspect reportedly punched another who tried to intervene.

"The detention officer was transported to the hospital for immediate medical attention due to a laceration cut near his eyebrow," the court documents said.

"The initial arresting officer suffered a small laceration to his bottom lip," the documents added.

Sykes was additionally charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault. He allegedly has a history of violent behavior.