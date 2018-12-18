Arizona man allegedly fatally shoots roommate over choice of music: report

Now he has to face the music.

An Arizona man was arrested Friday after he allegedly fatally shot his roommate over an argument about the music selection playing in their Mesa apartment, reports said.

12 News reported that Sheldon Sturgill, 41, allegedly told police that the two had an argument over music and had been punched by his roommate. Sturgill allegedly fetched a gun in his room and fired four shots into the roommate, leaving him for dead in the bathroom.

Police were called to the apartment and reportedly found Sturgill outside, unarmed and with a cut above his eye. He allegedly admitted to the crime, the report said.

He faces a charge of second-degree murder.