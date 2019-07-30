Arizona great grandfather fatally shot while driving Lyft: report

An Arizona great grandfather was fatally shot on his 52ndwedding anniversary early Monday while driving for the ride sharing app Lyft, a report said.

Harold Treadwell III, 71, was killed Monday after a bullet was fired into his car after midnight while he was driving in Phoenix. He was struck in the torso and veered over the median before crashing the car, police said.

SEE IT: PASSENGER REPORTEDLY CAUGHT ON CAMERA BEATING NEW YORK LYFT DRIVER

Frances Treadwell, his wife, wrote on Facebook that she had just spoken to him on the phone before he was killed. She wished him a happy wedding anniversary. “Thank you God for allowing me to have that last conversation with him so I could tell him that I loved him!” she wrote.

“May you rest in peace my sweet hubby and cowboy (that is my nickname for him!) I miss you so much already!" she said in a Facebook post honoring her late husband. Treadwell was a father, grandfather and great grandfather.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by this loss. Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of Harold Treadwell and all those impacted by this tragedy,” a Lyft spokesperson told Phoenix’s KNXV-TV in a statement. “We are actively assisting law enforcement and will continue helping in any way we can."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Phoenix Police is working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the department at 602-262-6151. Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish, the station reported. A GoFundMe page was set up to help Treadwell's wife cover funeral expenses.