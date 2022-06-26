Arizona homeowner fatally shoots 2 intruders: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Phoenix, Arizona homeowner shot and killed two men who were attempting to break into the home Saturday morning, police said, according to reports.

When police arrived before 8 a.m. in response to several 911 calls, officers found the two alleged intruders on the ground in front of the home.

"Witnesses told the officers the shooter was inside the home next to where the men were lying," Sgt. Philip Krynsky told FOX 10 Phoenix.

"The officers were able to successfully carry the men to await paramedics. The officers were able to communicate with the three occupants of the home and they were detained peacefully."

The two alleged intruders were transported to separate hospitals, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The men, believed to be in their 20s, have not yet been identified.

Krynsky explained that the people detained in connection to the shooting gave consistent stories of self-defense during the investigation into the incident.

"In consultation with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the suspects were released, and charges will be submitted for review," Krynsky said.