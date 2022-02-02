Arizona bill will force employers to compensate workers fired for refusing vaccine

A bill in Arizona that passed its first hurdle in the House would force employers to pay workers who were fired for refusing the coronavirus vaccine .

"Exemptions and accommodations were supposed to be made according to the Civil Rights Act and Arizona’s own attorney general, so it is very disappointing businesses are ignoring individual rights of people and employees, and terminating as a small business owner, I wouldn’t do that. So, it is disheartening. We need the government to protect these people," Arizona State Rep. Steve Kaiser said, according to Fox 10 .

The bill passed Arizona’s House Commerce committee on Tuesday and will now move on to the full House floor in the coming weeks.

ARIZONA GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEY RENEWS BAN ON LOCAL GOVERNMENTS CREATING COVID VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

If the Employees Compensation Bill becomes law, Arizona employers would be required to pay a fired employee’s annual salary in one sum or over the course of a year. Employers would also have the option of rehiring the employees for the same or similar job.

A member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce said private businesses should be the ones deciding what policies are implemented in their establishments.

"Arizona is an at-will state. Private businesses have the right to set policies for the workplace. Workplace environments, as you know, vary significantly and private businesses are in the best position to implement policy that best serve needs of employees and operations," said Courtney Coolidge with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, according to Fox 10.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order in December banning local or state governments from creating their own coronavirus vaccine mandates. The executive order did not include banning health institutions from mandating the vaccine for employees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine," the order stated.