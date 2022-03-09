Americans react to record gas prices: 'You can run, but you can't hide from inflation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland residents said they were shocked by surging gas prices.

"It hurts us regular people," one man, Josh, told Fox News. "We don't have like a lot of money for s--- like gas."

He called the costs "unprecedented."

The average price for a gallon of gasoline hit a record high for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, jumping 8 cents to $4.252, according to AAA. Biden announced on Tuesday a ban on all Russian oil and natural gas imports over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

A Maryland man, Elmer, said he was paying $3.49 a gallon last week.

"It was just a couple of days, and all of a sudden it's almost up to $5," he told Fox News.

"You can run, but you can't hide from inflation," Elmer said. "It makes it so you don't want to drive."

Another man, Malcolm, said: "If it goes up to six or seven dollars, then you talk more like, is it affordable for you to even go to work?"

Glenn, also of Maryland, told Fox News: "We're lucky. Up in [Los Angeles], it's like $7 a gallon."

A man named William told Fox News it's hard for people living paycheck to paycheck to be able to afford gas at $5 a gallon.

"Prices are incredibly high—too high," a man named Seitu said. "Right now, we're in a gas crisis."

Biden, in his remarks Tuesday, acknowledged that the ban on Russian oil would cost the American people and said the crisis "should motivate us to accelerate a transition to clean energy."

A woman named Millie said: "The economy is kind of going bad. I hope that it gets better."

"I hope that Biden's doing his job and is really trying to help the people," she continued. "Especially during this pandemic, now, a lot of people aren't working and people don't have the money for gas prices like that."

Elmer told Fox News: "I didn't know we were dependent on [Russia] for oil. Nobody told me until this happened. So it is all a surprise."

Breck Dumas and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.