Anti-nuke protesters break into joint German-US air base

The German military said seven protesters were detained Monday after cutting through a fence surrounding an air base believed to hold U.S. nuclear weapons.

Germany's dpa news agency reported that the intruders were stopped by guards after entering the security zone at Buechel Air Base, in the country's west. The base is operated by the German Luftwaffe but the U.S. Air Force's 702nd Munitions Support Squadron is also stationed there.

According to dpa, those arrested were anti-nuclear activists belonging to a variety of Christian denominations. They were released shortly after being detained and now face criminal complaints for property damage, breaking and entering, and dangerous interference with air traffic.

It's the second time in less than 10 days that anti-nuclear activists have broken into the base.

A legal complaint from a local resident over the storage of nuclear weapons at the base was rejected by Germany's top court earlier this year.

This story has been corrected to show that the air base is operated by Germany's air force, though a U.S. Air Force unit is also stationed there.