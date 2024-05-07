Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Anti-Israel protesters shout at man waving Israeli flag near Met Gala in NYC, video shows

Palestinian flag also removed from statue near Central Park

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Anti-Israel protesters shout at man waving Israeli flag in NYC

A video has captured anti-Israel protesters shouting at a man waving an Israeli flag on Tuesday, May 7, near the Met Gala in New York City. 

A video has captured a crowd of anti-Israel protesters shouting at a man waving an Israeli flag near the Met Gala in New York City. 

The footage captured Monday shows a crowd waving Palestinian flags and yelling "shame on you!" at a lone individual waving an Israeli flag. 

The man, who is undeterred, continues to hold up his Israeli flag. But then he starts backing away when another demonstrator starts covering him with a Palestinian flag, which draws cheers from the crowd. 

The scene was captured around Hunter College, near where the star-studded Met Gala was happening. 

LIVE UPDATES: ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS AT US COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Anti-Israel protesters shout at individual waving Israeli flag in NYC

A man waving an Israeli flag is shouted at by anti-Israel protesters in New York City on Monday, May 6. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

Another video taken on Monday showed New York City police removing a Palestinian flag that was placed on a statue of Union Army General William Tecumseh Sherman outside of Central Park in Manhattan. 

ANTI-ISRAEL ORGANIZERS AT GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY ISSUE NEW DEMAND

NYC protester covers a man with Palestinian flag

A demonstrator covers the man's face with a Palestinian flag, drawing cheers from the crowd. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

As an officer is seen climbing a ladder to remove the flag, a protester is heard saying "I hope you fall!" 

Palestinian flag removed from statue

(Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

The crowd then starts chanting "free, free Palestine!" with a woman adding "we are going to be here tomorrow, the day after." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.