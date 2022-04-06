Minneapolis officer who fatally shot Amir Locke in SWAT raid will not be charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota prosecutors announced Wednesday that they are not pursuing criminal charges in the February death of Amir Locke, who was killed by Minneapolis police executing a no-knock warrant.

In joint statement, Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recognized that while Locke’s death was a "tragedy" and he was not the subject of the search warrants, "there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case."

"Specifically, the State would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota’s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer Hanneman," the statement said. "Nor would the State be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke."

