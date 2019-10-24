Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Texas
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Judge in Texas rules parents must make joint decision in gender transition case

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Texas judge will have final say in child custody case involving child identified by some as transgender.Video

Texas judge will have final say in child custody case involving child identified by some as transgender.

Jeff Younger petitioned the court earlier this month for sole custody of his twin boys. The Texas father filed the paperwork to prevent their mother from allowing their son James, 7, to start hormone replacement therapy.

A judge ruled on Thursday that a 7-year-old child  in Texas would remain under a joint managing conservatorship of both parents – the father has been in a desperate battle to keep the boy from undergoing a gender transition championed by the biological male’s mother.

The Texan reported that Judge Kim Cooks gave the two parents, Jeff Younger, the father, and the mother, Dr. Anne Georgulas, joint decision-making over all medical, dental and psychiatric care for their kids.

CHRISTIAN DOCTOR OF 30 YEARS LOSES JOB FOR REFUSING TO USE TRANSGENDER PATIENT’S PREFERRED PRONOUN 

Younger argues James is a happy boy and that “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest (Jeff Younger)

Younger argues James is a happy boy and that “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest (Jeff Younger)

A ruling in favor of the mother could have allowed her to move forward with plans to potentially give the boy puberty blockers after she received a letter of recommendation from Dallas Rainbow Therapy, urging that he “receive a full psychological assessment for gender dysphoria and potentially take hormone blockers,” The Washington Examiner reported.

Cooks also issued a gag order on the father, the newspaper reported.

Younger petitioned the court earlier this month for sole custody of his twins, James and Jude, to prevent their mother, Georgulas, from allowing James to begin hormone replacement therapy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

According to Georgulas, who works as a pediatrician, James is transgender, identifies as a girl, likes to wear dresses and goes by the name “Luna.” Younger says James is a happy boy, and he contends that a “social transition” or “medical transition” would not be in his best interest.

James’ mom, who is divorced from Jeff Younger, initially filed a petition for joint conservatorship which required Younger to affirm the child's identity by using the name “Luna,” something recommended by James' therapists. In response, Younger filed for sole custody. But on Monday, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Georgulas.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.