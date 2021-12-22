Expand / Collapse search
Americans tell Fox News what they want from President Biden for Christmas

Solving the COVID crisis and finishing wall at Southern border top asks for Christmas

Matt Leach
Matt Leach
WATCH NOW: Americans tell Fox News what they want from President Biden for Christmas

YUMA, Ariz. – For Christmas from President Biden, Americans asked for a solution to the COVID-19 pandemic and a plan at the Southern border.

"If I can ask for a gift for the American people? Resign," Chad told Fox News. "The second that he said open the borders, it’s like, are you that dumb?"

Don, of Washington, said: "I want [Biden] to make this America great again. I am totally a Trump person, but I go along with anything as long as we can get something straight."

Don from Washington speaks to Fox News

"They need to put up the border wall and finish it," he continued.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S BORDER CRISIS ‘MAKING AMERICA MORE DANGEROUS’: BRNOVICH

Recent census data shows that the total immigrant population, both legal and illegal, in the U.S. hit 46.2 million in November, the highest number ever recorded in American history.

"Why did we quit building the wall?" Larry from Arizona asked. "It worked."

Larry from Arizona speaks to Fox News

Becky, of Washington, told Fox News she thought Biden was doing an "OK" job. She wanted everyone to get along and for Biden to "get rid of this COVID stuff."

Bill, of Washington, wants Biden to "get the Senate to work together somehow."

"Good luck, but yeah, that’s it," he said.

President Joe Biden 

Just 41% of Americans say they approve of the job President Biden has been doing, according to a joint NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College study.

Larry told Fox News: "I’d probably ask [Biden] to wake up."

Matt Leach is a Fox Digital Originals reporter based in Tampa, FL.

