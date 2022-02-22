Americans say they back U.S. truck convoy – with conditions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans told Fox News they support truckers potentially staging a U.S. version of Canada’s Freedom Convoy, but not all backed the idea of bringing streets to a stand still.

"As long as they are being peaceful, as long as they're not getting violent with counter-protesters … or the police," one man, Patrick, said.

WATCH FULL STORY HERE:

"We have freedom of assembly guaranteed in the Constitution," he continued. "So, therefore, they need to be allowed to assemble. We have freedom of speech, so, therefore, they need to be able to voice their opinions."

Howard, of Alabama, told Fox News: "Sometimes you need to take extra measures to get your point across and do things that need to be done."

DC PREPARES FOR POSSIBLE US ‘FREEDOM CONVOY,’ OFFICIALS REQUEST NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS

Candy, of Fairhope, Alabama, said she supports the idea, but worried about the consequences.

"I think it's going to make the prices go up and the supply get limited, and I think it's going to make life harder," she told Fox News.

Organizers of a planned convoy in Washington, D.C., told local media they are protesting issues such as fuel prices, vaccine requirements and immigration.

One woman told Fox News she disagrees with the convoy because she supports COVID-19 mandates.

"My community, the Black community, has really been impacted by COVID," the Atlanta woman said. "I alone have had 15 people that I know personally who have died of COVID. So, I'm a proponent of making the mandates because we've got to get control ... it keeps mutating, so we've got to get control of it."

Jeanna, from Florida, disagreed.

"I think that getting rid of all the mandates and letting everyone get back to normal and live more like we do down here in Florida is a really good thing," she said.

FREEDOM CONVOY PROTESTERS DESCRIBE INTERACTIONS WITH POLICE: ‘IT GOT REALLY BAD’

"So yes, I would support it in that respect, and I think they can make a big difference," Jeanna continued.

Jeanna told Fox News she is also worried about potential consequences for truckers who participate.

"With what they did up in Canada and all the freezing of assets and the crackdown that they're doing on those guys up there for peaceful protesting, it just doesn't seem right," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kenny from Kansas said he’s experienced convoy protests before.

"In Kansas, they go clear across I-70," said Kenny.

"They don't hurt anybody, you know, they don't slow anybody up," he continued. "They're just making a statement, but I don't agree with them like they did in Canada."

Isabelle McDonnell contributed to this report.