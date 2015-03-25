American Airlines settles suit by brokerage and banking firm that occupied World Trade Center

American Airlines and its insurers have settled a long-running legal battle with financial-services firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost 658 employees when terrorists crashed a hijacked airliner into the World Trade Center.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed when the agreement was announced in federal court in New York.

In 2001, Cantor Fitzgerald's headquarters were in the top floors of the north tower, which was struck by American Airlines Flight 11.

The firm accused American of negligence in allowing hijackers to board the plane and crash it into the tower. American responded that it could not have predicted such an attack and that it followed federal security regulations.