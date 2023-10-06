Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

American Airlines regional plane collides with shuttle bus, injures two

The regional jet was carrying 50 passengers at the time of the collision

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Two people were injured when a shuttle bus and an American Airlines regional aircraft crashed at Chicago O'Hare Airport on Friday evening, authorities said.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport confirmed to Fox News Digital that shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday evening, a regional American Airlines flight 6209 was taxiing and somehow collided with a shuttle bus.

Plane

The American Airlines plane collided with a bus, injuring two bus passengers on Friday night at OHare International Airport. (@giannicarrola)

The regional jet was carrying 50 people on board at the time of the collision. 

According to officials, all passengers on the plane were unharmed. However, two individuals on the bus sustained minor injuries. They were taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration and American Airlines did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.