American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Illinois airport

An American Eagle flight made an emergency landing at DuPage Airport on Monday morning.

SkyWest flight 2936, operating as American Eagle, was diverted to DuPage Airport shortly after taking off from O'Hare International Airport after a report of smoke inside the cockpit, according to Marissa Snow of SkyWest Airlines.

The flight was originally scheduled to land in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Snow said the flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally.

Read more from FOX 32 Chicago.