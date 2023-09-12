Expand / Collapse search
Air Force

America must optimize forces to avoid losing a war with China, Air Force Secretary says

Frank Kendall speculated US military may have become too focused and specialized in combat against less organized terrorist forces

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall is warning that the United States may not be prepared for any possible conflict with the People's Republic of China.

Kendall made the comments during a keynote address at the Air & Space Forces Association’s 2023 Air, Space & Cyber Conference on Sept. 11.

"The threat of attack from violent extremist organizations still exists, and we will address those threats as they occur. But China is by far our pacing challenge," Kendall said.

CHINA DEPLOYS OVER 40 PLANES TO TAIWAN STRAIT, IS MASSING FORCES AT COASTAL MILITARY BASES, TAIWAN WARNS

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall

Frank Kendall arrives for his confirmation hearing to be secretary of the Air Force before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Our job is to deter that war and to be ready to win if it occurs," Kendall said. "We’re all talking about the fact that the Air and Space Forces must change, or we could fail to prevent and might even lose a war."

Kendall speculated that the U.S. military has not faced the organized military of another nation since Sept. 11, 2001 — having become focused on and tailored to asymmetrical warfare against terrorist organizations.

COMMUNIST PARTY SEEKS TO MANDATE JAIL TIME FOR 'HURTING THE FEELINGS OF THE CHINESE NATION'

China's military participates in drills

Soldiers quickly get out of their cars to take up positions during military drills in Jiangxi, China. (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

"China has been re-optimizing its forces for great power competition and to prevail against the U.S. in the Western Pacific for over 20 years. China has been building a military capability specifically designed to achieve their national goals and to do so if opposed by the United States," Kendall said.

However, the Air Force secretary emphasized that war is not inevitable, advocating deterrence as a priority in the coming years.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall III testifies during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on the Department of the Air Force in review of the Defense Authorization Request for FY2023 and the Future Years Defense Program, in Dirksen Building. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We need to examine all aspects of how the Department of the Air Force is structured and operates and be open to major changes that reflect the requirements of the National Defense Strategy to deter and, if necessary, prevail against China or Russia," Kendall said. 

He added, "We must ensure that the Air Force and Space Force are optimized to provide integrated deterrence, support campaigning, and ensure enduring advantage."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com