Amazon removes ‘offensive’ products containing Islamic text

Doormats featuring verses from the Quran were promptly removed from Amazon last week.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations complained to Amazon on Jan. 3 about more than a dozen bathroom and outdoor mats, which carried verses and the word Allah in Islamic calligraphy.

“CAIR received complaints about the items, which are offensive to Muslims because the Quranic verses would be stepped on or otherwise disrespected by customers,” the advocacy group said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesman for CAIR, Ibrahim Hooper, said the retailer assured him that the links to those products had been removed and that Amazon was conducting an audit of its site.

The products weren’t offered by Amazon per se but by independent resellers.

A spot check by The Post showed that the items CAIR flagged were indeed gone.

But CAIR forwarded other questionable items to Amazon on Friday, including a toilet seat with an image of the Quran as well as a bathroom floor rug and a towel set with an image of the holy book.

FAKE AMAZON PACKAGES AND GPS HELPED COPS CATCH PACKAGE THIEVES

“In the past 24 hours all of these items were brought to our attention,” Hooper told The Post.

It’s not the first time the online giant has gotten into trouble with the Islamic community over similar issues.

In 2016, door and dog mats featuring the Arabic word Allah were being sold in the United Kingdom, angering Muslim customers and elected officials there. Nike also ran afoul of the Muslim community when it introduced basketball shoes in 1997 bearing a logo that resembled the Arabic word for Allah.

AMAZON IS GOING TO START DELIVERING PACKAGES INSIDE YOUR GARAGE SO THEY DON'T GET STOLEN

At the time, CAIR threatened to boycott Nike, which eventually apologized and called back more than 38,000 pairs of shoes, according to reports.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action. The products in question are being removed from our store,” an Amazon spokesperson said.