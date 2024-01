Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

An Amazon driver in Florida has been arrested after stealing a French Bulldog with an estimated value of about $4,000, from a residence while making deliveries, according to authorities.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said deputies responded to a home on Copper Hill Drive in Spring Hill on Dec. 23, 2023, after receiving reports of a missing French Bulldog.

When officers arrived, they learned the owner let her dog, Kali, outside at about 9:15 a.m. the day before. A brief time later, Kali’s owner realized her pooch had escaped from the fenced-in backyard.

A neighbor told the dog’s owner he saw Kali walk up to a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, who was wearing an Amazon uniform and driving a white Chevrolet Cruz. The neighbor added that the man had just delivered a package to an address on Copper Hill Drive, and after interacting with the dog, he drove off with it.

FLORIDA COUPLE ARRESTED AFTER 3 CHILDREN FOUND LIVING IN ‘DEPLORABLE’ CONDITIONS

Another neighbor, police said, told Kali’s owner she saw the man stop his vehicle on Larkenheath Drive before picking up the dog, placing it in the back seat of the car, and driving off.

Kali’s owner contacted Amazon customer support, who suggested getting law enforcement involved.

So, the owner contacted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office and provided a photo with a detailed description of Kali, a 1-year-old French Bulldog with a retail value of $4,000.

FLORIDA ANGER MANAGEMENT THERAPIST ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING, KILLING HOMELESS MAN

Using the information, deputies identified 34-year-old Reinier Revilla as a suspect and went to his home to interview him on Jan. 16 about the missing dog.

The sheriff’s office said Revilla admitted to taking the dog and that she was still in his possession.

FLORIDA SUSPECT IN MURDERS OF MISSING WOMAN, MAN AT HOMELESS CAMP CAPTURED AFTER MONTHS ON THE RUN

Kali was ultimately recovered from a nearby home and returned to her owner later that day.

The next day, detectives obtained a warrant for Revilla’s arrest for Grand Theft, and he turned himself in on Jan. 19.

Revilla was released from custody after posting $5,000 bond.

Amazon did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the matter.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into Kali’s theft is ongoing and detectives encourage anyone with information about the case to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477), to leave an anonymous tip.